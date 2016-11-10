Sneak a listen to SUSTO's new track, 'Jah Werx'

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Album art for '& I'm Fine Today'
No matter if you're a young whippersnapper or a 30-year old weekly newspaper staffer, sometimes you just need to clear your head a bit, take a deep breath, and say "Jah Werx."
Maybe you've said it in the past few months... maybe this week... maybe in the past hour for the fifth time today, we assume nothing.
Not only is "Jah Werx"
a fitting antidote to whatever comes your way, it's
is the name of SUSTO's new single that we're getting an exclusive listen this evening. It's the second song from the group's upcoming album "& I'm Fine Today," and it's where we find the lyrics which give the LP its name.
SUSTO's Justin Osborne: “It's a song about community, and about being able to close your eyes for a while to what's going on in the world." Heard that. The track was drawn up quickly during a late-night session by Osborne and producer Ryan Wolfgang Zimmerman (both CPMA winners
) and has touches from Johnny Delaware and Ross Bogan.
Take a listen over on SUSTO's SoundCloud internet page
and check back here Friday morning for links to pre-order "& I'm Fine Today," which drops in January on Friday the 13th. Pre-order the album now and you'll get a free download of "Jah Werx" and "Waves," which we heard last month.