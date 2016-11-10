CPMA local music showcase and pig roast Monday at Pour House

click to enlarge
Join us on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Pour House for our annual City Paper Music Award Showcase concert. We'll have a killer local music superjam featuring this year's CPMA winners and a special pre-show pig roast our on the deck all for a good cause.
The pig roast starts at 5pm, the showcase kicks off at 7pm. $20 gets you into both, or stop in for the show for $10 tickets are available now.
More details below.
Showcase proceeds will benefit the Music Battery
, a free local after-school program that, after helping students complete homework assignments, teaches them to drum and more. Each student learns rhythm, the music, and how to care for their instrument. They're assigned to a section in the drumline and taught discipline and responsibility required to perform in a drum unit. A gospel choir and dance unit are also part of the program, which is open to boys and girls ages eight and up.
Get your tickets now!
5pm
- Pig Roast with The Lot
& live music on the deck with The Travelin' Kine & Dallas Baker and Friends
7pm
- Local Music Superjam featuring:
SUSTO
Jump Castle Riot
Little Stranger
Godwin Falcon
She Returns From War
Members of Dead 27s
Dangermuffin
Stop Light Observations
Charlton P. Singleton
and more!
Tickets available over at CityPaperTickets.com