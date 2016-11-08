Tuesday, November 8, 2016
TONIGHT: Watch election results roll in at the PoHo
Orange you glad it's almost over?
Posted
by Kelly Rae Smith
on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 12:40 PM
Topics: Performance Venues
click to enlarge
Where will you be post polls (you are
heading to the polls, right?) this evening?
If you want to be amongst friends in the local music community should we see the end of the world as we know it, head to the Pour House for live election coverage on two big screens on the venue’s main stage.
Darius Rucker plays on the deck at 4 p.m. Main stage doors open at 8 p.m.; candidate carnage to follow.
For more info or to RSVP, go here
.
Tags: election, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Image