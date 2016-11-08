Electionanigans: Free ways to avoid going insane tonight

Whatever happens tonight, let's not walk into the future/insanity alone. That's what local venues have to say about it, anyway. Whether you want to cling to the TV screen and hold hands as the election results roll in or sweep that shit under the rug and while away the hours with good music, there are a few places you can head to tonight to do just that and more.
Here are just a few of the things happening in the Holy City tonight — psst, and they're all free.
Pour House:
The PoHo plans to dedicate both main stage screens to election coverage, so you can ride this thing out surrounded by peeps who care to share that nervous breakdown with you.
The Sparrow: If you're in Park Circle, you can watch the polls come in at the Sparrow, where booze aplenty will get you through and a surprise is promised to all who come wearing an I Voted sticker.
Royal American
: Surprise! The politically minded crew of SUSTO are home for a minute and want to provide a place to congregate in the name of music on such a stressful eve. They'll play a free show tonight at the Royal American — 9 p.m., no opener — so y'all can drink to the sounds of "Waves" and get reminded that despite the troubles of the world, "the sun comes up, the sun goes down, and, man, that's what it's all about."
Tattooed Moose Downtown
: Kevin Hanley's Hootenanny is happening tonight at the Moose, where the musicians no matter the skill level are invited to come up and play a song or two — originals, covers, whatevs. Another peep or two will probably jump up and join you, hence this being a hootenanny, y'all.
Tin Roof: Put your brain to work and hit up trivia night at the Roof with Val and Tia, who'll provide an abundance of distraction and
Jell-O shots.
Charleston Music Hall:
The Hall is throwing an art opening tonight called Fulfilling the Void:New Figurative Paintings by Heather Thornton. Thornton is a recent CofC grad who "views her paintings as attempting to fulfill a sense of spiritual absence deep rooted since childhood." The event starts at 6 p.m.