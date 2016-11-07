Grace Joyner and Gold Light release split record

click to enlarge

<a href="http://gracejoyner.bandcamp.com/track/haze">Haze by Grace Joyner</a>

<a href="http://goldlight.bandcamp.com/track/two-left-feet">Two Left Feet by Gold Light</a>

Former Charlestonians/now Asheville transplants Grace Joyner and Gold Light, a.k.a. Joe Chang, collaborated recently to release a new split record.Debuted last week via the Grey Estates music site, the split contains the tracks “Haze” from Joyner and “Two Left Feet” from Gold Light.“I had always been interested in working with him, because I could kind of pick up that we approached songwriting in similar ways,” Joyner says.But it was a summer tour that acted as the catalyst that pushed the two together to finally collaborate.“This past July we did a week tour with Gold Light and shared a backing band,” Joyner says. “Camille Rhoden, Nic Jenkins, Brett Nash, me, and Joe piled in Joe’s van and drove around during the worst heat wave of the summer. Despite the heat, the five of us had a truly magical time and pretty much immediately started planning our next one, which starts on Nov. 2 in Asheville.”So why not collaborate back when they both lived in Charleston? “We each had a lot going on so it makes sense we never went out of our way to collaborate when we lived there,” Joyner says. “When we both moved to Asheville it felt like a natural gravitation to work together, especially after the first tour. Moving away from the music community in Charleston was a pretty big shift for me and having Joe in Asheville has been really nice. I hope and believe we will continue to work together in the future.”