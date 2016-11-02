Live Music: Charleston Hype; Pkew Pkew Pkew; Treacherous; Conor Donohue

click to enlarge Provided

The spellcheck-defying Toronto quartet known as PKEW PKEW PKEW is about as no-bullshit as it gets. Their debut self-titled album, released last summer, is 11 tracks of revved-up Oi-style punk that’s heavy on smart-ass lyrics and song titles (“Kathie Lee & Hoda,” or “Stop Calling Us Chief” come to mind), needle-in-the-red guitars, and massive gang-shouted choruses. The group, which formed six years ago but only found a steady lineup in 2013, doesn’t have to look too far for their inspiration, lyrically speaking. “We like to hang out and drink and watch sports,” says bassist Emmett O’Reilly. “You write about what you know, I guess.” As for the gang-style vocals the band employs throughout their debut, O’Reilly says it’s less homage to Oi-punk and more to get everyone involved. “We’re really drawn to gang vocals because it’s fun,” he says. “It’s nice to be able to have everyone sing along and make a party of the show than to have a lead singer. We want to be able to make a party of it every time with every song.” —Vincent Harris WEDNESDAY





Do you want some face-melting metal with that melted cheese sandwich? James Island’s Cory’s Grilled Cheese continues to marry the two ingredients of music and probably the world’s best sandwich to make for a perfectly unlikely pair. This weekend’s delicious mayhem includes New Jersey technical death metalers Cognitive, on tour in support of their new album Deformity — out last Friday on Unique Leader Records. Also on the bill is the Death in Me out of North Carolina with a chaotic hardcore sound, touring in support of their own new LP, Appeal to Heaven, which should hit shelves early next year. Also performing: Columbia death metal band Treacherous, playing songs from the EP Inherited Infinite, which came out earlier this year; Tennessee prog-metal outfit Glass Idols, whose debut full-length Wraith dropped last week; and Myrtle Beach melodic hardcore rockers REAL EYES, here in Charleston for the first time ever, off the heels of their latest single “Null,” from a new EP set for a release next month. “Like a moth born into darkness, it still can find its light, no matter how much it may hurt,” the band says of “Null” on its Bandcamp page. “We hope you can do the same.” —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY

Meet Dave Curry, a.k.a. Black Dave, hip-hop DJ and founder of Charleston Hype, a website that highlights art, fashion, music, and film happenings about town that are almost too good to be true. “Ever meet someone who asks what you did recently, and they’re in disbelief that you did that because they can’t believe that cool stuff can happen in Charleston?” asks Curry. That happened to him all the time, and that’s why he started Charleston Hype in February of 2014. “It’s generally for people who don’t think there’s much going on here, for people in search of something new to check out,” Curry says. “I’m just always trying to enlighten people so they can have as much fun as I do.” About a year after the site’s launch, Curry started throwing hip-hop parties at Compass on King Street, above Joe Pasta, the first Saturday of every month. Curry solely features hip-hop acts from the state, and this weekend marks Charleston Hype’s 11th show. “We’ve had over 60 rappers this year,” he says. “And that’s just South Carolina.” This weekend’s bill will see local hip-hop acts Illadell, J-Vive, and Phresh and the Upstate’s Buku Benihana and Rocket Team to the stage, while Black Dave and DJ Scrib will DJ throughout the night. For more info or to get on a future bill, go to charlestonhype.com. —Kelly Rae Smith SATURDAY

ROOTS-ROCK | Conor Donohue

w/ She Returns From War, Bill Carson, Matt Long
Sat. Nov. 5
9 p.m.
$5
Royal American

There are 10 musicians credited on singer-songwriter Conor Donohue’s new record, Cayenne, and there are moments where it seems like they were all in the studio bashing away together. Using layers of guitars, percussion, and vocals, Donohue, former Charlestonian and now-New Orleans resident, has created a raw, ragged roots-rock album with none of the rough edges smoothed over or polished. And despite the cluttered credits, he did most of it with a stripped-down three-piece lineup. “We did all rhythm tracks live,” he says. “The main band was myself, (bassist) George Baerreis, and (drummer) Ron Wiltrout recording as a three-piece, and then we overdubbed later. We recorded on and off for about a year.” One of the highlights of the album is a pulsing, low-key duet with the Mataderos frontwoman and frequent collaborator Lindsay Holler on “Elevators,” where the two are shadowed by a haunting musical saw in the background. “It was wonderful to do a song with her,” Connor says. “We recorded our vocals live in the room together, and she’s a great person to work with.” —Vincent Harris SATURDAY