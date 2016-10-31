Monday, October 31, 2016

Charleston Record Fair comes to The Royal American

Live DJs + 20 Vendors

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 3:25 PM

Record dealers from throughout the Southeast will assemble at the Royal American (970 Morrison Drive) on Sat. Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the Charleston Record Fair.

Sift through everything from vinyl to CDs to cassettes, while DJs Party Dad, Marcus Amaker, Jeff ET, and Chris Numbertwo will spin records all day.

Vendors include Graveface Records, Monster Music, Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl, Sorry State Records, Chaz’s Bull City Records, and Tay McNabb.

Admission is free. For more updates and further details, stay tuned the fair's Facebook event page.

