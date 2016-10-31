Benny Starr and Matt Monday drop new single

click to enlarge

Local hip-hop acts Benjamin Starr and Matt Monday have collaborated for eight years now, and this time they’ve joined forces for brand new single “Flowers,” out Thurs. Nov. 3.While Starr readies the release of, the follow-up to last year’s, and Monday is in the final stages of his own new LP, the two decided it made sense to do something special together.“When I came up with the idea, I thought Matt was the only option for the record,” Starr says, “and he smashed it ... It’s like a shot in the arm, very boisterous, passionate, defiant. It’s us basically putting people on notice of what we’ve been able to do in hip-hop here despite all odds ... and that we’re coming for it.”Look for “Flowers” this week on all major platforms, including iTunes, Tidal, Apple Music, and Spotify.