Live Music: Haunted House of Hip-Hop; Glass Lashes; Wicked West (Ashley) Masquerade; Halloween Cover Show

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

HIP-HOP | Haunted House of Hip-Hop

Fri. Oct. 28

7 p.m.

$7/adv., $10/door

Redux Contemporary Art Center

We hope you plan to start your Halloween party a few days early this year, because Redux will transform itself into a hip-hop wonderland you can't miss come Friday night. Organized by local hip-hop duo Speakerbox, the Haunted House of Hip-Hop will feature a lineup of local and regional artists, including electro chill-pop songstress, Diaspoura, who will open. She'll be followed by a neo-soul/hip-hop group out of Charlotte, Stereo Academy. Then Gauge Santiago, creative director of Dollhouse Magazine, will hold down the ones and twos with a performance from Speakberbox, who'll be backed by local funk/jazz/hip-hop quartet Ka-Tet. Meanwhile, Dollhouse models will be in full costume and ready to hit the photobooth with you, and a brand new issue of the gorgeous, glossy mag will be available that day, too. And, this should be a given, but don't forget to dress up: there's a costume contest for you to win. —Kelly Rae Smith

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

GOTH DANCE-ROCK | Glass Lashes

w/ Another Man's Trash, Sex Wax, Hubris

Sat. Oct. 29

5 p.m.

Free

Palmetto Brewing Co.

Glass Lashes' new EP, Slashed, is a five-song dose of glammed-up dance-rock at its finest. The band mixes razor-sharp guitar riffs and an icy synthesizer sheen over some aggressive, floor-filling rhythms that take some of their energy from punk rock. Capping it all off is singer Tilly, whose pouty, wounded vocals take on a series of personae throughout the EP (there's a British-accented "Off with her head" at one point). The music has a darker, gothic edge to it, but it's still a long way from the band's original "horror punk" sound. "It's got more synth sounds and is a little more dance-y," Tilly says. "We tried to get the music to be more electronic. That's the direction we really want it to go in." The EP was recorded at the Jam Room in Columbia with producer/engineer Jay Matheson behind the boards, and Tilly says that the connection between Matheson and the band was there from the start. "Jay really was on board with our vision and there were some great creative accidents that happened," she says. "You get that magic that happens when you're in the studio, and he's a really great producer and engineer." —Vincent Harris

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

COVERS | Halloween Cover Show

Sun. Oct. 30

5 p.m.

$10 (Proceeds go to Black Lives Matter)

Tin Roof

The Tin Roof's Halloween cover show is, at this point, a local institution. Here's the deal: local musicians (pro and amateur) get together to form cover bands — each play a 15-minute set. Brett Nash (Secret Guest) is the organizer, and every year he remains tight-lipped on who exactly has formed each band. But the good news is that we can reveal the names of the acts covered, and so (are you sitting down?), this year's lineup entails none other than Beck, Blink-182, Miles Davis, Drug Church, Kevin and the K-Tels, Kleenex, LCD Soundsystem, the Mountain Goats, Nine Inch Nails, No Use for a Name, the Police, Wire, and Xiu Xiu. That varied list is reason enough to don your spookiest gear and get to the Roof this Sunday for what promises to be a memorable (depending on how much you booze it up) show. —Kelly Rae Smith

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

FUNK/HIP-HOP | Wicked West (Ashley) Masquerade

Boom Bap Crew and The Night Caps

Mon. Oct. 31

8 p.m.

$7

Tin Roof

Earlier this year, Charleston musician Manny Houston, whose stage name is Alan Fame, formed an entertainment booking company with the specific goal of creating more events in the West Ashley area. "Right now everybody thinks the only place to do anything is in downtown Charleston," Houston says. "But I don't think that's true." After a successful '90s-themed party at downtown's Boone's Bar drew around 300 people, Houston decided to go even bigger with his next event, and Halloween seemed like a perfect time. Thus the Tin Roof Masquerade Party was created. "It's actually a masquerade optional black-tie Halloween party, in a dive bar, which I think is pretty funny," Houston says. "And then on top of that, instead of having a jazz band playing in the background, we're having a live improvisational hip-hop band, called the Boom Bap Crew and then a funk band called the Night Caps. We have PBR sponsoring it, lots of PBR schwag, and a costume contest with a cash prize." —Vincent Harris MONDAY