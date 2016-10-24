New sounds on the way from Rachel Kate

click to enlarge
It’s been three years since Rachel Kate, then a Charlestonian, released Rachel Kate with Love and Hate
at the Charleston Music Hall. Now that she’s returned to her roots in Nashville, the folk-soul songstress has been working on some brand new goods at Music City's EastSide Manor studios with bassist Tate Huff and Steve Forrest, who is the former drummer for Placebo.
“The space is magical, really,” she says. “Great community. There’s three studios operating within the house. Everyone is hopping around from studio to studio, checking out what each other are creating or collaborating, or showing each other new music. It’s really something special. Like a little collective nestled secretly in the middle of East Nashville. I feel really thankful for the opportunity to be creative there. It’s really important for artists to have a safe and comfortable space to work and they have provided me with just that.”
While Rachel Kate and company are mixing and readying an album release for the near future, they’ve satiated fans by recently dropping a live version of new single “Stay at Home Mom.”
Stream and/or download the track now at rachelkate.bandcamp.com
