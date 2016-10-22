Have you heard these new tracks from Mr. Rosewater, Youth Model, and SUSTO?

click to enlarge
Local rockers Mr. Rosewater
recently released its first official single, entitled “Refuge.” The four-piece recorded the track at WSBF 88.1 FM Clemson, as well as at Makeout Reef and the Pink House, both of which are popular local house show “venues.” Listen to the track now at misterrosewater.bandcamp.com.
SUSTO
premiered their new single “Waves” this week via baeblemusic.com
. Folks who’ve caught the band live of late may recognize the upbeat, feel-good track that’s more indie rock than their usual indie-alt-country sound. On the meaning of “Waves,” frontman Justin Osborne told Baeble Music, “The world is crazy, but it’s such an incredible coincidence that we are all here to begin with, it’s so great and so hard to be alive — all at once. I want to see things better and I want to help; I think a lot of people (most of us) do too.” Off SUSTO’s upcoming sophomore release & I’m Fine Today
, “Waves” is now available on all major platforms, including Spotify, who added the track to its New Music Friday playlist
yesterday. & I'm Fine Today
is officially out on Fri. Jan. 13, 2017.
Alt-rockers Youth Model
recently dropped a song via Bandcamp — an acoustic version of Radiohead's "Karma Police." The cover is a live track from Upstate South Carolina's Fall for Greenville festival on Fri. Oct. 14, 2016, and you can check it out at youthmodel.bandcamp.com
.