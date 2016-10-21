Friday, October 21, 2016

Joseph Coker gets musical

'After the Volcano' is out Sun. Nov. 6

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge josephcoker.jpg

You’ve probably seen Joseph Coker doing standup comedy around town, or maybe you’ve listened to the popular Joseph Coker Podcast. Now you can get to know Coker through his other passion: music.

Coker will release his debut EP After the Volcano on Sun. Nov. 6, with a release show happening on Thurs. Nov. 17 at Craft Conundrum (630 Skylark Drive).

Recorded in Brooklyn with Roger Grenawalt (Iggy Pop, the Pierces), After the Volcano is a six-song walk down memory lane — for Coker, and probably for listeners, too.

“To use a dramatic metaphor, these songs are like stations of the cross of romantic relationships,” says Coker, who also teaches jiu jitsu to kids in Park Circle. “There is a foreboding that this might not be going so well, the evidence that it isn’t, the pleading for change and the denials, the grief, and, at long last, perspective.” 

After the Volcano will be available everywhere, including Bandcamp, iTunes, Pandora, Spotify, and his "mom's CD player." 

Topics: Local Bands, Local Musicians

Tags: ,

Location

Related Events

  • Joseph Coker @ Craft Conundrum

    • Thu., Nov. 17

Related Stories

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS