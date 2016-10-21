Joseph Coker gets musical

click to enlarge

You’ve probably seen Joseph Coker doing standup comedy around town, or maybe you’ve listened to the popular. Now you can get to know Coker through his other passion: music.Coker will release his debut EPo on Sun. Nov. 6, with a release show happening on Thurs. Nov. 17 at Craft Conundrum (630 Skylark Drive).Recorded in Brooklyn with Roger Grenawalt (Iggy Pop, the Pierces),is a six-song walk down memory lane — for Coker, and probably for listeners, too.“To use a dramatic metaphor, these songs are like stations of the cross of romantic relationships,” says Coker, who also teaches jiu jitsu to kids in Park Circle. “There is a foreboding that this might not be going so well, the evidence that it isn’t, the pleading for change and the denials, the grief, and, at long last, perspective.”will be available everywhere, including Bandcamp, iTunes, Pandora, Spotify, and his "mom's CD player."