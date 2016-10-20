Live Music: Marco Benevento, Helloweenfest, BLM/Geechee benefit show, Otonana Trio

click to enlarge Provided

Benevento

INDIE-POP | Marco Benevento

w/ The Eric Krasno Band

Sat. Oct. 22

9 p.m.

$20/adv., $25/door

Pour House

For the last decade or so, both solo and as part of Garage a Trois, multi-instrumentalist Marco Benevento has made quirky, experimental, and insanely catchy indie pop, mostly in his upstate New York studio, Fred Short. But it’s only on his last two albums, 2014’s Swift and his new album The Story of Fred Short, that he’s begun singing. As it turns out, though, his modest, here-goes-nothing vocal style fit Swift’s fractured piano pop, and it gave Benevento more confidence for the next project. “The second time, I at least got over the beginner’s hump,” Benevento says. “I was scared and slightly clueless as to how to go about it the first time. Now that I got over the hump and I’m on to the second record, I have a bit more confidence and I feel like I cracked it open, so to speak. I feel more excited versus scared to deal with melody writing and lyric writing.” —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Bass Ghost

METAL/HIP-HOP | Helloweenfest

w/ Call Me Ishmael, Witchking, From Wrath to Ruins, Down Under, Hammerhead, Amor Exitium, and Bass Ghost

Sun. Oct. 23

6 p.m.

$8

Cory’s Grilled Cheese

Get a head start on your favorite fall holiday this weekend with Helloweenfest. 843Core’s William Manigault created the Halloween-themed metal show last year, and this time the lineup welcomes the likes of Atlanta death metal troupes Call Me Ishmael and Witchking, Greensboro down-tempo rockers From Wrath to Ruins, Summerville deathcore crew Down Under, Ravenel beatdown band Hammerhead, Savannah melodic hardcore act Amor Exitium, and, for something a little different, hip-hop artist Bass Ghost, a.k.a. Wayne Hampleton — the same guy who wrote a column for the City Paper last summer about the state of the local hip-hop scene. In the piece, Hampleton mentioned that the community needed more diverse lineups, and that’s exactly what’s happening here. But the matchup of metal and hip-hop isn’t so odd considering Hampleton’s background. He first picked up a guitar at 16 and fell in love with everything from Tupac to Sinatra, eventually discovering death, djent, and progressive metal. Later on, he landed a spot as a co-host on 98Rock’s the Ruckus Radio Show and eventually went on to create his own metal and punk radio station, Ruckus Radio. Right now, Hampleton, who’s also a vlogger, focuses on writing hip-hop and championing the local metal scene. This weekend, he’ll judge the Helloweenfest costume contest, where you could win band merch and gift certificates to Cory’s Grilled Cheese. —Kelly Rae Smith SUNDAY

click to enlarge File

Benjamin Starr (right)

BENEFIT | For Loved Ones Lost to Gun Violence

w/ Port Baby Big D, Port Baby, Benjamin Starr, Bria the Poet, Scooda Sease, Brown, Dale Boy Darryl, The O Ismail, Queen Christine, and more

Mon. Oct. 24

8 p.m.

Free

Music Farm

Black Lives Matter Charleston and Geechee One Magazine present a benefit concert on Monday for those who have lost loved ones to gun violence and to provide a place for the local community to gather and mourn. “We are in the midst of a crisis,” says Black Lives Matter Charleston leader Muhiyidin d’Baha. “We are losing too many youth to the criminal justice system and gun violence. First, we successfully organized a call for community oversight of law enforcement to hold those institutions accountable for how poor black and brown youth are being profiled, criminalized, and abused.” Now he wants the community to turn its attention to any gun violence that has affected black and brown youth in and around Charleston. “Through a series of funerals, Stop the Violence rallies, and gun-reform events, it became hard to identify who we hold accountable for this phenomena,” d’Baha says. “It became clear to a lot of us that we as a community have to hold ourselves accountable. As such, we each have a role to play. The Music Farm opened its doors to us, the artists volunteered to share their gifts and talents, and we anticipate the people concerned with the violence will come out and support the show.” The lineup includes poets, hip-hop, and R&B performers, like Port Baby Big D, Port Baby, Benjamin Starr, Bria the Poet, Scooda Sease, Brown, Dale Boy Darryl, The O Ismail, Queen Christine, and more. “The artists that are performing reflect the reality of the people and so are responsible for helping us all understand what is happening in the streets, helping us all understand the conditions of our time, and the forces that lead youth to gun violence,” d’Baha says. “That is the purpose of the concert — for us to listen, reflect, connect, and share our understanding of the situation.” All proceeds will go toward a fund for a memorial to be erected by visual artists — a place folks can go to for reflection whenever a community member is lost to violence. d’Baha says, “We need public spaces to reflect as a community and this is our attempt to create that.” —Kelly Rae Smith MONDAY

click to enlarge Provided

EXPERIMENTAL DANCE-ROCK | Otonana Trio

w/ Patterson Barrett, Brian Langlinais, Mark Mandeville, Raianne Richards, Amigo, Sinners & Saints, Five 40

Wed. Oct. 26

8 p.m.

Free (Donation suggested)

Awenaw Green

The Otonana Trio’s songs are almost like musical Morse code. Over a tight, bouncy funk backdrop and buzzsaw guitar riffing, voices chant phrases like “We embrace the space power,” and “Somebody buy me a beer.” It’s about a million miles away from the music school background of the Tokyo trio’s singer, guitarist and bandleader, Kentaro Saito, who studied jazz music at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles before forming the band. At least that’s what he ended up studying. “At the age of 19, I applied at music school in L.A,” Saito says, via email. “I was thinking it was a school of American rock. But, in the school, I was made aware that jazz fundamentals are behind all the popular music today.” In fact, Saito and company have gravitated far more toward dance music than jazz. “We think dance music is entertaining,” he says, “The way the dance music is designed, it usually leads audience to move upward, rather than mosh around. Playing harder music, making audience[s] go crazy, and creating mosh pit is great, and we’ve tried that, but funkier music was accepted better.” —Vincent Harris NEXT WEDNESDAY