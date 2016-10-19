Watch 4K footage of Phish's October 2016 North Charleston shows
by Sam Spence
on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 1:48 PM
Let's face it, not everyone is a Phish fan, but they're good friends with someone who is. Like many jam bands, Phish has a faithful following that make it to every show they can.
Another jam band custom that continues even among top-tier bands like Phish is that they allow fans to record audio of their live shows — they even make official soundboard recordings available for purchase soon after every show. And while video recordings of shows aren't technically allowed, you won't have any trouble finding hours of professional quality footage of the band's shows. Lucky for Charleston Phish fans, that includes last weekend's two-night stop at North Charleston Coliseum.
So, sit back and crank up the resolution on these videos to as high as your internet service allows (click over and tap that little gear icon in the bottom-right), and enjoy a few recordings from this weekend's shows.
Set lists and official recordings via Live Phish: 10/14, 10/15