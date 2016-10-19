Wednesday, October 19, 2016

TONIGHT: Band of Horses merch sales will support Hurricane Matthew relief

Band together

When Band of Horses takes the stage for a hometown crowd tonight at North Charleston Performing Arts Center, they'll also be supporting local residents affected by Hurricane Matthew.

The BOH crew says proceeds from autographed posters at tonight's concert will benefit the Tri-County Hurricane Matthew Fund established by the Trident United Way and the Post and Courier. In addition, the band will be auctioning off passes to see an intimate performance at Truphonic Recording for The Bridge at 105.5 (more info here) and will be raffling an autographed guitar or signed poster and merch pack.

Canned food items will also be collected at the door and Trident United Way will be set up in the PAC lobby collecting donations.

Tickets for the 7:30 show are still available on TicketMaster, and be sure to check out our talk with The Shelters, the supporting artist for BOH.

For more information on the fund, visit TUW.org/HurricaneMatthew.

