Gemsounds features video premiere of Diaspoura's "Migrations"

Diaspoura's Anjali Naik was styled by the founders of Gemsounds
Electro chill-pop artist Anjali Naik, a.k.a. Diaspoura, was featured today on Gemsounds, a savvy, local lifestyle blog for "fearless women with discerning taste in all-things dreamy." The Diaspoura spotlight includes a photo spread styled by Gemsounds' Camela Guevara and Dalia Dalili and the video premiere of Diaspoura's "Migrations," off her debut record Demonstrations.
Naik, who is also an activist in the LGBTQ community and a Girls Rock Charleston coordinator, self-released Demonstrations earlier this year. The singer chose to drop the video this week in honor of "the beautiful stories told on #NationalComingOutDay." She says the video was filmed as a special edition of "Migrations" entitled Out & About the South.
Naik said on Diaspoura's Facebook page, "So far, ["Migrations"] has only been available through the USB album, created as a rapid artist response by me and some friends the week between the Orlando Pulse massacre and the album release. This was made as a memorial to the lives lost but also as a love letter to the ones fighting right now to show their whole selves out and about the South."
Naik was also recently featured on Bitch Media as well as in Bust magazine, along with Charleston's Hunter Park (She Returns From War), in a piece highlighting queer musicians in the South.