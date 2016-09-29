Thursday, September 29, 2016
Shovels & Rope's upcoming LP premieres on NPR First Listen
Little Seeds is out next Fri. Oct. 7
by Kelly Rae Smith
on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 10:29 AM
Good morning, ShoRo fans, good morning indeed. NPR just premiered Shovels & Rope's upcoming LP Little Seeds
via NPR First Listen.
Out next week, the record is one the band describes on Facebook as very personal raw. Meanwhile, NPR compared Little Seeds
to the sounds of everyone from T Rex to the Black Keys and the White Stripes.
To get your first listen, go here
. And look out for our full review of Little Seeds
on Wed. Oct. 5.
