Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Hearts and Plugs' Dan McCurry and more to discuss community forum on The Bridge 105.5 tomorrow morning
Forum co-organizers Elliott Smith and Anjali Naik will also go on the air
Posted
by Kelly Rae Smith
on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 3:31 PM
Topics: Local Bands, Local Musicians
If the recent incident regarding local label Hearts & Plugs’ offensive Instagram post
has caught your attention over the past few days, you may want to tune into the Bridge 105.5 tomorrow morning at 9:20 a.m.
With a community forum addressing race relations within the local music scene happening on Sun. Oct. 2 at Redux Contemporary Art Center, the forum’s moderator Elliott Smith, co-organizer Anjali Naik, and the label’s Dan McCurry plan to discuss Sunday’s agenda on the Box in the Morning radio show with hosts Richard “Box” Bachschmidt and Jessie B.
The Redux forum is set to begin at 2 p.m. and is open to the community.
Tags: Dan McCurry, Hearts & Plugs, Elliott Smith, Anjali Naik, Image