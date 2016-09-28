Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Hearts and Plugs' Dan McCurry and more to discuss community forum on The Bridge 105.5 tomorrow morning

Forum co-organizers Elliott Smith and Anjali Naik will also go on the air

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 3:31 PM

If the recent incident regarding local label Hearts & Plugs’ offensive Instagram post has caught your attention over the past few days, you may want to tune into the Bridge 105.5 tomorrow morning at 9:20 a.m.

With a community forum addressing race relations within the local music scene happening on Sun. Oct. 2 at Redux Contemporary Art Center, the forum’s moderator Elliott Smith, co-organizer Anjali Naik, and the label’s Dan McCurry plan to discuss Sunday’s agenda on the Box in the Morning radio show with hosts Richard “Box” Bachschmidt and Jessie B.

The Redux forum is set to begin at 2 p.m. and is open to the community.


