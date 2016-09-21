WATCH: Shovels & Rope live NPR webcast at 5 p.m. Wednesday

click to enlarge
Want to catch NPR's live webcast today with Shovels & Rope? Here's how: 1. Follow NPR
on Facebook. 2. Then head over to ShoRo's Nashville Hang Facebook page
at 5 p.m. NPR will notify you when it goes live.
The live taping is hosted by NPR's Ann Powers and Jewly Hight as part of the AmericanaFest. The sloppy-tonk duo will "hang" with the crew from the Nashville Union Station Hotel on Broadway.
In Nashville right now? Lucky you — admission is free.
Other Nashville Hangs on NPR's agenda include Billy Bragg, Joe Henry, Dawes, and tonight's Americana Music Association's awards show with performances by Bob Weir, Shawn Colvin, Alison Krauss, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, George Strait, Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and the Lumineers, which you can watch here
.