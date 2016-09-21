VENUE CHANGE: This weekend's Chucktown Ball moves to North Charleston Coliseum due to weather

This weekend's Chucktown Ball featuring Umphrey's McGee has been moved from Riverfront Park to the North Charleston Coliseum.
Due to water-logged grounds from recent heavy rains and more likely to fall over the coming days, organizers decided to take the fest — which is scheduled for Fri. Sept. 22 and Sat. Sept. 23 — inside.
Additionally, local act Dangermuffin is no longer available to perform.
The Umphrey's team released the following statement:
"We take your safety very seriously and want to provide you with the best experience possible. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new venue and all bands will still perform as planned, with the exception of Dangermuffin, who are no longer available to participate. We intend to take the vision of Chucktown Ball and deliver an amazing experience alongside the accommodating staff of the North Charleston Coliseum, who are thrilled to now be hosting our event. We hope you’re ready for some arena rock!
If you purchased an umVIP package, all package amenities will still be delivered as planned. Stay tuned for some correspondence from our umVIP team on updated details. Tickets are still available for both nights online at www.Umphreys.com.
"
