SUSTO featured on NPR's 'Nine Artists to Watch for at the AmericanaFest 2016'

With its centerpiece being the Americana Music Awards, the five-day fest takes place this week in Nashville, where SUSTO will perform alongside artists like Billy Bragg, Wanda Jackson, and Lee Ann Womack.
On the podcast, Boilen was joined by NPR’s Ann Powers and Jewly Hight, who recommended SUSTO’s “Chillin’ on the Beach with My Best Friend Jesus Christ,” pointing out how frontman Justin Osborne’s Christian upbringing informs some of his songwriting.
You can listen to the artists-to-watch playlist now at npr.org.
"Chillin' on the Beach with My Best Friend Jesus Christ" comes out on a seven-inch picture disc later this week. You can pre-order yours via Hearts & Plugs here.
Additionally, SUSTO will bring in the New Year right here in the Holy City opening up for Shaky Graves at the Charleston Music Hall. For more tickets and more info, go to charlestonmusichall.com.