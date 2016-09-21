Wednesday, September 21, 2016

SUSTO featured on NPR's 'Nine Artists to Watch for at the AmericanaFest 2016'

The hustle is strong with these ones

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 4:07 PM

click to enlarge BAND'S FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Band's Facebook page
Local alt-country troupe SUSTO have done nothing but hustle the whole of 2016, and it’s paid off in spades as evidenced by their recent NPR mention in Bob Boilen’s “Nine Artists to Watch for at the AmericanaFest 2016.”

With its centerpiece being the Americana Music Awards, the five-day fest takes place this week in Nashville, where SUSTO will perform alongside artists like Billy Bragg, Wanda Jackson, and Lee Ann Womack.

On the podcast, Boilen was joined by NPR’s Ann Powers and Jewly Hight, who recommended SUSTO’s “Chillin’ on the Beach with My Best Friend Jesus Christ,” pointing out how frontman Justin Osborne’s Christian upbringing informs some of his songwriting.

You can listen to the artists-to-watch playlist now at npr.org

 "Chillin' on the Beach with My Best Friend Jesus Christ" comes out on a seven-inch picture disc later this week. You can pre-order yours via Hearts & Plugs here.

click to enlarge 14435328_10154516883674166_1381544821573606227_o_1_.jpg

Additionally, SUSTO will bring in the New Year right here in the Holy City opening up for Shaky Graves at the Charleston Music Hall. For more tickets and more info, go to charlestonmusichall.com.


Topics: Festivals, Local Bands, Local Musicians

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS