Contour and Illadell join forces for new EP

Keep Pushin'

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 2:54 PM

Local hip-hop artists Contour and Illadell released a joint record today on Bandcamp.

Entitled Verses, the seven-song collection was penned by Illadell, while Contour handled the production side.

Black Dave, founder and curator of the cultural website Charleston Hype, mixed and mastered the EP.

Contour and Illadell have not been idle, with Verses being the icing on the cake to other September releases from the artists. Illadell made his debut earlier this month with a collaboration, "Stay Fly," with Matt Monday, while Contour released ethereal, beat-centric LP something else on Thurs. Sept. 1.

You can download or stream Verses now at ar-contour.bandcamp.com


