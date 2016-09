Contour and Illadell join forces for new EP

click to enlarge

Local hip-hop artists Contour and Illadell released a joint record today on Bandcamp.Entitled, the seven-song collection was penned by Illadell, while Contour handled the production side.Black Dave, founder and curator of the cultural website Charleston Hype , mixed and mastered the EP.Contour and Illadell have not been idle, withbeing the icing on the cake to other September releases from the artists. Illadell made his debut earlier this month with a collaboration, "Stay Fly," with Matt Monday, while Contour released ethereal, beat-centric LPon Thurs. Sept. 1.You can download or streamnow at ar-contour.bandcamp.com