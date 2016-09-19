Them Oh’s release debut single "Take a Walk for Two"

click to enlarge
18-21 debuts on Bandcamp this week.
Charleston’s Them Oh’s, a rock ‘n’ roll project from Jack Prine, released a new single on Thurs. Sept. 15 called “Take a Walk for Two.”
The track is the first from Them Oh’s' upcoming debut EP 18 to 21
, which Prine plans to release via his own MLNV Records. "The other three tracks feature James Frolio on Bass," Prine says. "He also laid down some incredible lead guitar on two tracks. Will Hauptle played drums on the whole record and is an damn good drummer — couldn't have asked for a better one to work with."
Prine, who divides his time between his hometown, Nashville, and Charleston, says the new record will drop this week.
“Take a Walk for Two” was recorded at Nashville’s Room and Board Studio over the summer with family friend, Ray Kennedy. "Ray helped go through the tracks and give them a bit more grit and mainly helped achieve the vocal sound I was trying to get with the record," Prine says. "Ray eventually mixed and mastered the tracks and did a terrific job. I'm extremely happy about how the whole project came together, although it took a while to finish. It was truly a group effort."
“Take a Walk for Two" can be streamed or downloaded now at them-ohs.bandcamp.com
