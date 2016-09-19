Monday, September 19, 2016

She Returns in Relix

"Oh What a Love" is the No. 3 track on the magazine's September sampler

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 4:47 PM

She Returns from War has been featured in Relix magazine this month. Appearing in the magazine's Women Who Rock issue, the local folk-rock act is listed alongside names like Grace Potter and Anna Rose.

The song “Oh, What a Love,” off last year’s LP of the same name, is the third track on the September issue’s sampler, which you can listen to via the CD inside the magazine or online here.



