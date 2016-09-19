Monday, September 19, 2016
Monster to celebrate Cassette Store Day
Put Sat. Oct. 8 in your calendars
Posted
by Kelly Rae Smith
on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 1:21 PM
Topics: Record Store Day
With the increasing popularity of releasing new music cassette tapes, someone out there had the brains to dedicate an entire day to the trend, a la Record Store Day.
Cassette Store Day is on Thurs. Oct. 8, and Monster Music & Movies will celebrate with some of the Day’s special releases.
Monster will also discount all new and used cassettes by 50 percent (except for brand-new releases) and hold a few giveaways to boot.
To learn more about CSD and its releases, go to cassettestoreday.com
.
Tags: Cassette Store Day, Record Store Day, Image