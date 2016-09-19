Monday, September 19, 2016

Monster to celebrate Cassette Store Day

Put Sat. Oct. 8 in your calendars

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 1:21 PM

With the increasing popularity of releasing new music cassette tapes, someone out there had the brains to dedicate an entire day to the trend, a la Record Store Day.

Cassette Store Day is on Thurs. Oct. 8, and Monster Music & Movies will celebrate with some of the Day’s special releases.

Monster will also discount all new and used cassettes by 50 percent (except for brand-new releases) and hold a few giveaways to boot.

To learn more about CSD and its releases, go to cassettestoreday.com

Topics: Record Store Day

Tags: , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS