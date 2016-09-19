Monday, September 19, 2016

In Memory of Nik: Friends pay tribute to Nik Pappas with a Bowens Island jam

Pappas' nickname was Nature Boy Nik Pappas

Friends of the late and beloved local guitarist Nik Pappas will perform a tribute show in his honor on Sun. Sept. 25 from 4 ’til 8 p.m. on the dock at Bowens Island, where Pappas and friends have jammed together many times over the years.

The concert will feature performances by Mayor John Tecklenburg, Smoky Weiner, Dr. Kim May, Stevie Kent, John Auwaeter, Cotton Blue, Brad Henty, Patience Clements, Wayne Mitchum, Greg Levkus, Keith Namm, Steve Padgett, and “many more,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

Pappas played regularly at the old Cumberland’s, joining Shrimp City Slim’s band and joining in on countless others’. Proceeds from In Memory of Nik will to to Pappas' wife.

For further updates, stay tuned to the event's Facebook page.


