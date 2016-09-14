Live Music: Oblivion Goth Night; Dunder Chiefs; Whitey Morgan; James Brown Band

click to enlarge Provided

FUNK | The James Brown Band

w/ special guests Fred Wesley, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, and more

Wed. Sept. 14

8 p.m.

$39-$49

Charleston Music Hall

As much credit as James Brown gets as a songwriter, innovator, dancer, singer, and cultural icon, his bands often get left in the shadows. During the Godfather Of Soul’s 50-plus years of music-making, musicians like saxophone player Maceo Parker, trombone player Fred Wesley, drummer Clyde Stubblefield, bassist Bootsy Collins, and guitarist Keith Jenkins created musical dynamite on explosively tight hits like “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” “Sex Machine,” “Super Bad,” and dozens more. As both guitarist and musical director for the James Brown Band, Jenkins continues to pay tribute to the Hardest Working Man in Show Business with a red-hot 13-piece ensemble. For this show, he’ll not only be joined by Wesley, but by second-generation New Orleans musician (and Grammy Award winner) Ivan Neville and former Meters bassist George Porter Jr. And since it’s hard to imagine one singer filling James Brown’s immaculately shined shoes, Charleston’s Quiana Parker, Mike Quinn, and Elise Testone (formerly an American Idol contestant), plus Chris Rob (Nasty Delicious) and Brent Carter (formerly of Tower Of Power and Average White Band) will provide vocals. Following the show, head to the Commodore (504 Meeting St.) for the official afterparty and James Brown Band meet-and-greet with music from Mike Quinn and Superfunk. For details on how to get into the free party, go to charlestonmusichall.com. —Vincent Harris WEDNESDAY

Jonathan Boncek file

BLUEGRASS | The Dunder Chiefs

w/ The Mobros and These Old Soles

Fri. Sept. 16

9 p.m.

$10

The Royal American

It’s not like Charleston’s Dunder Chiefs haven’t found a certain level of success playing their signature brand of bluegrass mixed with rock, folk, and soul. They’ve twice won Bluegrass Band of the Year in the City Paper, and they landed in SceneSC’s top 15 South Carolina albums of 2015. But after a long look at their potential future, the quintet has decided to split. “You get to a certain point in the lifespan of a band when you have to look at the priorities of your personal life and see how they match up with your musical career,” says singer/guitarist Bill Thompson Jr. “We saw three to five years ahead of us being an independent band and trying to mold our lives around band priorities. We came together for a discussion, and some of us decided to focus on another career, and others on family.” As for the farewell show, Thompson says they’ve moved past sadness and into anticipation, more or less. “We’re all excited to play,” he says. “But we are planning to end with one of our favorite songs, so I’m sure some emotions might creep up toward the end.” —Vincent Harris FRIDAY

Jonathan Boncek

Evelyn DeVere

GOTH DANCE PARTY | Oblivion

w/ DJs XO and Chris#2

Fri. Sept. 16

9 p.m.

Free

Tin Roof

The monthly goth, industrial, post-punk, and new wave dance night Oblivion makes a rather morbid return to the Tin Roof this weekend as the official event for the National Hearse and Ambulance Association’s (NHAA) weekend meet-up. Oblivion will be hosted by the Unholy City Hearse Club, which is a chapter of the NHAA and is run by Eddie Brown, who owns three hearses and regularly organizes local events for hearse owners. “I have known Eddie for years, and we had talked about joining forces between the hearse club and Oblivion. He told me about the meet-up happening this weekend, and we made it happen,” says organizer Evelyn DeVere. “There will be a number of hearses parked outside of the Tin Roof this Friday, so anyone who likes old cars and spooky rides will be in for a treat.” As for the music, Oblivion welcomes two local DJs who’ve made names for themselves elsewhere: DJ XO, who grew up in New Jersey, was involved in the goth/industrial scene in Northern New Jersey and New York City in the ’90s, both as a DJ and performer in various bands, while Charleston native DJ Chris#2 spent the past decade DJing in the goth scene of the Big Apple before moving back to the Lowcountry last year. On Friday, they’ll keep the party going inside, while you can Instagram all the hearses perched outside — oh, and patrons will need to park elsewhere, FYI. —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY

Provided

OUTLAW COUNTRY | Whitey Morgan

Co-headlining with Cody Jinks

Wed. Sept. 14

9:30 p.m.

$25-$125

Pour House

Whitey Morgan & the 78’s play the kind of country fans of Dale Watson, Sturgill Simpson, Johnny Cash, and Shooter Jennings could sink their teeth into, with Morgan tipping his hat to the genre’s greats with solid storytelling songs about broken hearts, cheatin’, drinkin’, and drugs. Based in Flint, Mich., Morgan got his start as Whitey Morgan & the Waycross Georgia Farmboys, establishing an audience in the Midwest honky-tonk scene before changing band members two years later and becoming Whitey Morgan & the 78’s. With the new name, Morgan released 2008’s Honky Tonk & Cheap Motels, a self-titled record in 2010, and last year’s Sonic Ranch. Now the crew is spreading their live honky-tonk gospel to the masses and crashing stages with co-headliner Cody Jinks, the Texan who Rolling Stone called an “outlaw country badass” this week and listed the singer as one of 10 country artists you need to know about. —Kelly Rae Smith WEDNESDAY