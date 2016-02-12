PHOTO REVIEW: Todd Rundgren rock 'n' rolls at Charleston Music Hall

Jon Santiago

Billed as An Evening with Todd Rundgren, Wednesday night’s Music Hall audience found the eclectic musician playing to a packed room and giving them exactly what they’d come for.“This show is basically a sop to all of you,” he laughed. “We’re going to play these songs just like you remember them. We’ll save the edgier stuff for some other time.”After five decades in the music business, Todd Rundgren is one of those talents who’s made his mark in just about every aspect of the business. As a musician, songwriter, producer, and recording engineer from the late ‘60s into the present day, there’s always been a new horizon for Rundgren to aim for and an appreciative fan base to follow him on that journey.Whether his focus went to solo efforts, or ensemble work in notable bands like Nazz and Utopia, Rundgren consistently pushed the boundaries of pop and prog-rock, going beyond formulaic song structures to realize his own musical vision.With bassist Kasim Sulton, drummer Prairie Prince, guitarist Jesse Gress, and John Ferenzik on keys, Rundgren’s show called on nearly every port in his long career’s voyage. His audience ate it up, clearly reveling in this sampler of Rundgren’s work to date with fan favorites like “I Saw The Light”, the show opener, and “Love Science” dominating the set list. An energetic cover of Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You” seemed to draw the evening’s ‘70s / ‘80s vibe full circle. By the time Rundrgren started in on the effervescent “Bang the Drum All Day,” he had the crowd singing/shouting right along with him. An enthusiastic endorsement from one gent in the crowd served to sum it all up, “It’s rock 'n' roll, baby!”