Thursday, May 25, 2017

Register to win free wings for a year from Queology BBQ by joining "Quintin's Wing Club"

Wingin' it

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 2:50 PM

Quintin Washington has his own dish at Queology and now he could help you win some wings. - JONATHAN BONCEK
  Jonathan Boncek
  Quintin Washington has his own dish at Queology and now he could help you win some wings.
Quintin Washington, the prolific video journalist and North Market Street Queology BBQ employee, was the inspiration for Quelogy’s most recent BOGO deal aptly titled the “Quintin Lunch Special,” which was launched this past December.

Now, Washington again is the inspiration for a Queology campaign: Anyone who joins “Quintin’s Wing Club” will be entered to win free wings for an entire year. To join the club, text “BestWings” to 31996. A winner will be randomly selected each week.

