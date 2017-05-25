Thursday, May 25, 2017
Register to win free wings for a year from Queology BBQ by joining "Quintin's Wing Club"
Wingin' it
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 2:50 PM
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Quintin Washington has his own dish at Queology and now he could help you win some wings.
Quintin Washington, the prolific video journalist
and North Market Street Queology BBQ employee, was the inspiration for Quelogy’s most recent BOGO deal aptly titled the “Quintin Lunch Special,” which was launched this past December.
Now, Washington again is the inspiration for a Queology campaign: Anyone who joins “Quintin’s Wing Club” will be entered to win free wings for an entire year. To join the club, text “BestWings” to 31996. A winner will be randomly selected each week.
Tags: Queology, Quintin Washington, Image