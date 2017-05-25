Brandon Plyler becomes South Carolina's first Advanced Cicerone

-
Chelsea Haines
-
Advanced cicerone Brandon Plyler knows his suds
There's a reason we send all of our really tricky beer questions to Brandon Plyler
, Edmund's Oast's beer buyer and educator. The man knows his shit and if you don't believe us, just take a look at his brand spanking Advanced Cicerone certification. Plyler is the first person in South Carolina to earn the distinction, which in laymen's terms means he's a beer badass.
As a press release from Edmund's explains, "the Advanced Cicerone™ is the third level of certification in the Cicerone® Certification Program and requires extensive beer knowledge and expertise." Just like the advanced sommelier exam, it requires years of study.
“We are extremely excited about Brandon receiving his Advanced Cicerone™ certification,” stays Scott Shor, owner of Edmund’s Oast. “He has been dedicated to advancing his beer education and knowledge, and has had a major impact on teaching others locally more about the industry.”
Plyler's latest certification comes in advance of the forthcoming opening of Edmund's Oast Exchange, the restaurant's adjoining beer and wine retail shop which is expected to open later this year.