La Fourchette owner opens new restaurant, Goulette, this Friday

Google Street View

Are you ready to try a French chef's take on a pulled pork sandwich? Look no further than 210 Rutledge Ave. Perig Goulet, the man behind King Street's now closed but never forgotten La Fourchette, will open his new pulled pork-serving, "not entirely French" restaurant Goulette this Friday."It's going to be very casual," Goulet reiterated in a phone call today. So casual, Goulet has ditched the white tablecloths for menu placemats and is keeping the offerings decidedly fine-dining free. We're talking the aforementioned pulled pork sandiwch, fish and chips, shrimps on a skewer, chicken salad, and, of course, his signature French fries.Goulet says service will echo the menu with a very laidback feel.Goulet took over the restaurant formerly occupied by Chef John Ondo's Lana in January. In that time, he's done some renovations to the location and is now ready to rejoin the Charleston F&B scene.Goulette opens at 5 p.m. Fri. May 26. Goulet eventually plans to have Goulette open from 11 a.m. once up and running "for those who want maybe some French fries or a profiterole in the afternoon."