After 16 years in business, Cypress restaurant will close for good Sun. May 28

Cypress will serve its final meal on Sun. May 28
Rumors have been circulating since Eater reported in April that Cypress might be shuttering
. Now the company has announced the inevitable news. This Sun. May 28, the 16-year-old restaurant will close for good.
In a statement from Hospitality Management Group, Inc. (which also owns Blossom, Artisan Meat Share, and Magnolias) president TJ Parsell says that he is selling 167 East Bay St., and announces that Cypress' acclaimed Chef Craig Deihl will leave the company following the closure.
“It was a difficult decision,” says Parsell in a statement from HMGI. “We have owned this building for almost 20 years and are incredibly proud to have built and shared a restaurant that has touched so many guests over the years. However, the time is right for change. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for this wonderful space.”
As for Deihl, who is known as the preeminent
charcutiers in the city and was three times named a James Beard Foundation semi-finalist, Parsell says, “Craig’s talent and leadership united our team and contributed greatly to Cypress’ success. I am grateful to have had such a good friend and culinary partner in him, and I am looking forward to watching his future endeavors."
What those entail we don't yet know. Deihl has not returned a request for comment.