Need a drink? Here's every beer event happening May 23-28

click to enlarge Frothy Beard

It may just be Tuesday but we're already thinking about happy hour. You too? Well then, read on for our list of all the must-attend beer events this week.Two West Ashley breweries are teaming up for a beer-fueled run at 7 p.m. Runners start at Frothy Beard, drink a beer, and then run the 1.8 miles to Twisted Cypress, where they drink another beer and run back. All beers are $1 off at both breweries.The Mt. Pleasant craft beer staple Coleman Public House is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a party starting at 7 p.m. There will be live music, half-priced appetizers, and $1 off all draft beers.La Morra, Charleston’s favorite pop-up pizza kitchen, is leaving the Lowcountry for Los Angeles, but before heading west they have one last week of Neapolitan goodness lined up, culminating in a farewell party at Lewis Barbecue on Saturday. On Wednesday, Edmund’s Oast is hosting La Morra in their bower beginning at 5:30 p.m. For non-beer drinkers, there will be half-price bottles of sparkling wine and champagne. And for the beer drinkers, well, it’s hard to find a more impressive and diverse tap list than Edmund’s.Both beer and creative juices will be flowing at Revelry Brewing for a Creative Hoppy Hour from 6-8 p.m. on their rooftop on Wednesday. The event is a chance to mingle and network with other Charleston-area creative types while enjoying live music, good beer, and a beautiful sunset view all while helping to support CreativeMornings Charleston. Plus, $1 from every draft goes to CMCHS.Get a jump start on your Memorial Day hot dog gluttony at Charles Towne Fermentory, where they’ll be serving up everyone’s favorite encased meat along with hosting trivia from 6-11 p.m.Revelry Brewing is officially releasing its third canned beer at Home Team BBQ’s downtown location. Sixteen-ouncers of Poke the Bear, their signature 5.5 percent ABV American pale ale, will be available along with some free gear giveaways from 4-7 p.m. Earlier this year, Revelry released cans of Lefty Loosey, their West Coast-style India pale ale.Total Wine in West Ashley is hosting its Suds of Summer event featuring reps from several Charleston area breweries sharing beers and information about the local craft beer scene. The tasting is $10.Another day, another can release from Revelry. This time it’s Hotel Rendezvous, their 5 percent ABV Bavarian style wheat beer, that they’re unleashing at Élevé’s rooftop bar in the Grand Bohemian Hotel. The event is from 7-10 p.m., and the brewers and free swag will be on hand.Frothy Beard is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with an all day party starting at noon. There will be activities for all ages, including a dunk tank and a bounce house for the kids. Live music starts at 5:30 p.m. with three bands playing until 11:30 p.m. There will be food on-site (featuring a special pizza collaboration between Zombie Bob's Pizza and Big Boned BBQ) and, of course, plenty of good beer.Because one all-day party option isn’t enough, Cooper River Brewing is hosting its first Bridge to Nowhere Music Festival from noon-10 p.m. The first of four bands starts in the early afternoon, Boxcar Betty’s will be serving up their amazing fried chicken sandwiches, and pints are $4 until 4 p.m.Seattle-based country band Deception Past is stopping by Palmetto Brewing as part of its nation-wide tour for a free show from 6-8 p.m.Bay Street Biergarten’s Puppies and Pints brunch invites everyone to bring their dog out for good food, beer, and treats for the pups. A portion of the proceeds will go to Lowcountry Animal Rescue, which will have some dogs with them who are looking for new homes.House of Brews in Mt. Pleasant is having a pig pickin’ that promises to be the perfect Memorial Day eve event. Starting at 11 a.m., there will be barbeque, fixings, and lots of HoB’s usual great beer selections. Proceeds will go to benefit the Tri-County Veterans Support Network.