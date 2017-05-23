Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Johns Island Farmers Market closed this Saturday — here's where you can shop instead
Farm to farmers market
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 12:40 PM
click to enlarge
Sorry Johns Island Farmers Market fans, the market is closed this weekend due to Charleston Collegiate School's graduation (congrats, grads).
Fear not, you can still get your farmers market on in Marion Square on Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and at the Summerville Farmers Market from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Check out our full farmers market roundup
and gear up for the Johns Island market return, next Sat. June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tags: Johns Island Farmers Market, Charleston Farmers Market, Summerville Farmers Market, Image