Johns Island Farmers Market closed this Saturday — here's where you can shop instead

Sorry Johns Island Farmers Market fans, the market is closed this weekend due to Charleston Collegiate School's graduation (congrats, grads).Fear not, you can still get your farmers market on in Marion Square on Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and at the Summerville Farmers Market from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Check out our full farmers market roundup and gear up for the Johns Island market return, next Sat. June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.