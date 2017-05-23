Eat

Johns Island Farmers Market closed this Saturday — here's where you can shop instead

Farm to farmers market

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 12:40 PM

Sorry Johns Island Farmers Market fans, the market is closed this weekend due to Charleston Collegiate School's graduation (congrats, grads).

Fear not, you can still get your farmers market on in Marion Square on Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and at the Summerville Farmers Market from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Check out our full farmers market roundup and gear up for the Johns Island market return, next Sat. June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Event Details Summerville Farmers Market
@ Summerville Farmers Market
200 South Main Street
Summerville, SC
When: Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Continues through Dec. 30
Farmers Markets
Map
Event Details Charleston Farmers Market
@ Marion Square
Calhoun and King
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through Nov. 25
Farmers Markets
Map

