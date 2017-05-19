Friday, May 19, 2017
Jim 'N Nick's opens in Mt. Pleasant next Tuesday
Take Cue
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 1:18 PM
click to enlarge
Just a little over a month since the unexpected closure of Nick's Original BBQ
on King Street, the chain opens its first Mt. Pleasant restaurant next week.
As reported, Nick's was forced to close in April following structural concerns. The 200-year-old mortar was giving out and co-owner Jim Haire had the staff shutter the space within hours of city officials' call to close.
As devastated as Haire was, he saw one bright point in the shuttering. He at least had two other locations to absorb Nick's employees — Jim N Nick's North Charleston location and his forthcoming Mt. Pleasant spot. On Wed. May 24 Jim N Nick's will open in a former Applebee's at 1486 Stuart Engals Blvd.
According to the Post & Courier,
this is the 38th Jim N Nick's to open in the chain founded by Nick Pihakis. The latest location will offer the chain's standard barbecue fare including barbecue, cheese biscuits, and wings.
Tags: Jim 'N Nick's, barbecue, Mt. Pleasant, Image