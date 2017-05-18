It's prime beer festival conditions. Here's where to drink this weekend

Flickr user James Almond

May is gracing us with its typically beautiful weather: sunny and warm, but not yet the oppressive heat and humidity of summer. It’s prime beer-drinking conditions, and whether it's at your favorite brewery or a festival, there are several events going on around Charleston this weekend to help you make the most of it.Accent on Wine in Park Circle is hosting Frothy Beard Brewing Company for a beer and cheese tasting event. From 5:30-8:30 p.m., enjoy four pairings: It’s Cucumber Thyme Wheat with Rosey Goat, Albatross IPA with Fourme d'Ambert blue cheese, ¡Ándale! Pale Ale with Yancey's Fancy smoked double cream cheddar, and Back From the Dead Porter with blueberry goat cheese. The cost is $15 and each pour is 4-5 ounces.Free things are good, and on Friday evening there are two concerts that cost zero dollars for admission.Fresh off the news that they’re staying on Huger Street, Palmetto Brewing Company continues its Loading Dock Series with three acts starting at 5:30 p.m., highlighted by Sweden-native Sofia Talvik playing her unique brand of Americana at 6:30 p.m.Meanwhile, over at Freehouse, the brewery is holding its first Live Friday Summer Series show of the year at 5 p.m. with bluegrass and roots band Pinkerton and the Brinks playing on their river deck. Sabor CubaRican food truck will be on site serving its Caribbean comfort food.The biggest beer event of the week goes down on Saturday afternoon with the return of the sixth annual Charleston Beer Garden. The festival is from noon-7 p.m. at the Grove at Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant. VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are available for $25 pre-paid or $35 at the gate and come with a commemorative mug and five beer tickets.The participating Charleston breweries are Charles Towne Fermentory, Frothy Beard, Cooper River, Rusty Bull, Two Blokes, Lo-Fi, Palmetto, and Tradesman. Additionally, New Belgium, Terrapin, Southern Barrell, Yazoo, Hi-Wire, Devil’s Backbone, Elysian, Ballast Point, Cigar City, Kona, Oskar Blues, and Sweet Water will be pouring.There will also be about a dozen food options, live music, and games. Proceeds benefit the Lowcountry AIDS Services.—-Tradesman Brewing is tapping its first official collaboration with Fat Pig Brewing, a local operation which is targeting this winter for the opening of its brewery in Charleston. The beer is a Belgian IPA called Delayed Reaction that comes in at 8.2 percent ABV and 70 IBUs.“Fans voting with dollars keeps it all happening,” Tradesman’s Chris Winn says. “We hope that folks will come out and support two small grass-roots breweries.”The beer will be on tap starting at noon with Grill Force One food truck and Fat Pig’s brewer Eulie Middleton joining the fun at 4 p.m.—-Ghost Monkey Brewery in Mt. Pleasant has a packed day starting with Bendy Brewski Yoga at 10:15 a.m. followed by live music from two different acts from 2-8:30 p.m. Marzan food truck will be on site.