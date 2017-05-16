Eat

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Tickets still available for Green Heart Project's Harvest Dinner

Kid-approved veggies

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, May 16, 2017

What better way to kick off summer than with a plant-based feast? And with veggies grown by green-thumbed kiddos at that.

This Thursday the annual Harvest Dinner, put on by nonprofit The Green Heart Project and Mitchell Elementary School, takes place at the school's downtown urban farm and includes a barbecue potluck with fruits and veggies sourced from local farms and Green Heart's five school gardens. There will also be live music, a jump castle, a community art board, and student garden tours and booths.

The dinner is this May 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for community members, $10 for students, and free for children 12 and under.

Tickets are available at CityPaperTickets.com.
