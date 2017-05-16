Tuesday, May 16, 2017
GrowFood Carolina's Sara Clow on tonight's 'Making It Grow'
by Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 12:03 PM
There's something so charming about SCETV's Amanda McNulty. The ever-chipper garden expert's uncontainable enthusiasm for plant life always catches me off guard listening to NPR. But it's that vim and vigor that keeps avid viewers continuing to tune in to her TV program 'Making It Grow," and tonight she welcomes GrowFood Carolina general manager Sara Clow to the show.
Clow has been running the food hub since 2011 and will discuss the importance of protecting farmland and South Carolina farmers with McNulty.
Tune in tonight at 7 p.m. for the full episode
