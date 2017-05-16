Eat

GrowFood Carolina's Sara Clow on tonight's 'Making It Grow'

Where my gardening nerds at?

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge 16142463_10154880896423427_8682528668821221097_n.jpg

There's something so charming about SCETV's Amanda McNulty. The ever-chipper garden expert's uncontainable enthusiasm for plant life always catches me off guard listening to NPR. But it's that vim and vigor that keeps avid viewers continuing to tune in to her TV program 'Making It Grow," and tonight she welcomes GrowFood Carolina general manager Sara Clow to the show.

Clow has been running the food hub since 2011 and will discuss the importance of protecting farmland and South Carolina farmers with McNulty.

Tune in tonight at 7 p.m. for the full episode.

