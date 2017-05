Chef John Ondo's new Kairos Greek Kitchen opening in Mt. Pleasant any day now

click to enlarge Kairos Greek Kitchen

Mt. Pleasant will have a new spot for gyros soon

John Ondo is answering the call of Mt. Pleasant's desire for quality fast/casual food with Kairos Greek Kitchen (1100 Bowman Rd.) and sources say it should open any day now.The chef's move from running his Mediterranean-influenced Lana on Rutledge Ave to a strip mall gyro spot in Mt. Pleasant came as something of a surprise when he announced the restaurant's closure in January. Ondo ran Lana for 12 years serving his signature bolognese to a faithful fanbase.Now he's switching to baba ganoush and healthy Greek-inspired dishes in a concept that seems to follow the ever-popular DIY approach that's worked so well with places as big as Chipotle to mom-and-pop shop Poke Tea House — i.e. pick a base (rice bowl, salad, pita), add a protein, top with spreads. We smell chain potential here and perhaps that's Ondo's long game.In the meantime, we're just grateful for a potentially good lunch place in the midst of Mt. P's big box store parking lot.