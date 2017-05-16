Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Chef John Ondo's new Kairos Greek Kitchen opening in Mt. Pleasant any day now
Get us to the Greek
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 10:47 AM
click to enlarge
-
Kairos Greek Kitchen
-
Mt. Pleasant will have a new spot for gyros soon
John Ondo is answering the call of Mt. Pleasant's desire for quality fast/casual food with Kairos Greek Kitchen
(1100 Bowman Rd.) and sources say it should open any day now.
The chef's move from running his Mediterranean-influenced Lana on Rutledge Ave to a strip mall gyro spot in Mt. Pleasant came as something of a surprise when he announced the restaurant's closure in January. Ondo ran Lana for 12 years serving his signature bolognese to a faithful fanbase.
Now he's switching to baba ganoush and healthy Greek-inspired dishes in a concept that seems to follow the ever-popular DIY approach that's worked so well with places as big as Chipotle to mom-and-pop shop Poke Tea House — i.e. pick a base (rice bowl, salad, pita), add a protein, top with spreads. We smell chain potential here and perhaps that's Ondo's long game.
In the meantime, we're just grateful for a potentially good lunch place in the midst of Mt. P's big box store parking lot.
Tags: John Ondo, Kairos Kitchen, Mt. Pleasant, Openings, Lana, Image