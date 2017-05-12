You can now drink like Darius Rucker with his Backstage Southern Whiskey

click to enlarge
According to Hootie lore (otherwise known as a press release), South Carolina troubadour Darius Rucker begins every show by gathering his bandmates, any opening acts, and special guests and raising a glass of whiskey for good luck.
“That toast is a vital part of our nightly routine,” Rucker says. “It’s really about celebrating the opportunity to make music together. And Backstage Southern Whiskey is now a part of that important ritual that we can share with fans.”
That's right, Rucker now his own 84.3-proof craft blend, and it's available in South Carolina. Master Distiller Marianne Barnes at Castle & Key Distillery (formerly Old Taylor Distillery) in Frankfort, Ky. crafts Rucker’s bourbon brand, Forbidden.
“I am truly excited about the brands that we are building,” Rucker says. “The product and brand development process has been a lot of fun and I look forward to sharing these great spirits with everyone.”
Backstage Southern Whiskey retails for $29.99. Learn more at backstagewhiskey.rocks
.