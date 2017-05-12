Tradesman Brewing brings back its Girl Scouts Cookie beer pairings

click to enlarge GIrl Scouts Instagram

How about some Samoas with Tradesman's Putin Mouth Imperial Stout?

Beer and food dinner pairings have become commonplace in recent years as the craft brewery movement has expanded. But those types of meals can often be stuffy and expensive. Tradesman Brewing has created an approachable and affordable solution: pair their beers with Girl Scout cookies, two things just about everyone loves.On Saturday, May 10 the brewery will host its second such pairing this year. The first was in February when Girl Scout cookies were first released. It was such a success that Tradesmen is doing it again.“We decided it would be a fun food and beer pairing, and we have some friends involved with the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina,” Tradesman’s Chris Winn says. “The response turned out so well [the first time] that we hit up the Scouts for whatever cookies we could get our hands on for another attempt.”From 4-8 p.m. the brewery will be offering flights of any of these pairings:Samoas with Putin Mouth Imperial StoutThin Mints with 16 Penny nAleDo-si-dos with Lookout Red Grit AmberTagalongs with Shift Change White Coffee StoutSavannah Smiles with Circuit Breaker IPATrefoils with Journeyman's Pale AleThe price is $7 per flight, with $2 from each flight going directly to the Girl Scouts. They will also have Grill Force One food truck on site for heartier provisions.Anyone hoping to get in on this second chance pairing should get their early — Winn expects it to be busy, based on the last time they did this. But most importantly, Tradesmen wants people to enjoy themselves.“It’s fun, and it’s tasty,” Winn says. “That’s what beer is supposed to be about anyway.”