Friday, May 12, 2017
La Morra teams up with John Lewis, Mike Lata, Michael Toscano, Shuai Wang, and Robert Berry for a finale send-off
It's so hard to say goodbye
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 9:49 AM
Zach Swemle and Marlee Blodgett are moving to L.A.
, the itinerant Neapolitan 'za truck that's been roaming around town stealing hearts is saying one last goodbye before heading out West.
Join Marlee and Zach at Lewis Barbecue on Sun. May 28 starting at 4:30 p.m. for final feast of collab pies: John Lewis, Mike Lata, Michael Toscano, Shuai Wang, and Robert Berry will be onsite adding their own twist to that crispy dough.
Femi Oyediran and Miles White of the soon-to-open Graft
will be pouring wines, and beer and agua fresca will be available at the Lewis bar.
