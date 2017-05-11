Early morning fire at Snapper Jacks under investigation

click to enlarge
I love Folly Beach SC Facebook page
Snapper Jack's caught fire just before midnight on Thurs. May 11
Just before midnight Wednesday night, a fire was reported at Folly Beach's Snapper Jacks
. Sgt. Scott Kelley with the City of Folly Beach says an officer at Tides Hotel responded to a 911 call and immediately saw the flames on the restaurant's roof. The restaurant had closed for the evening approximately 45 minutes earlier.
Multiple agencies responded to 10 Center St. including Folly Beach's fire department, James Island, Charleston County and City of Charleston, and it was extinguished within an hour.
"No one was in the building at the time," says Sgt. Kelley. "And there were no injuries."
However, due to the fire being on the top floor of the three story building, Sgt. Kelley says the rest of Snapper Jacks received a lot of water damage.
Snapper Jacks owners could not be reached for comment, but this morning a woman who identified herself as a Snapper Jacks employee posted to local hospitality Facebook page Chucktown F&B Collective writing:
"So some of you may already know, but the rooftop at Snapper Jacks on Folly Beach caught fire tonight. This is where I have worked for many years and consider it my home away from home. If anyone or any restaurants have availability for short term or guest bartending positions me and my coworkers would greatly appreciate some shifts!"
Sgt. Kelley adds that investigators are still on the scene and will have a report on possible causes soon.