Thursday, May 11, 2017

Check out the North Charleston Farmers Market, opening in a new location today

So fresh and so green

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 1:57 PM

fm-poster-website.jpg
It's blue skies and sunny temps are reaching the mid-nineties, and it's the season opening of the North Charleston Farmers Market.

The market was supposed to open last Thursday, but Mother Nature had other plans. That's ok, though, because we couldn't think of a better way to spend this Thursday afternoon.

Head to the market's new and improved location at 4800 Park Circle between 3 and 7 p.m.

In addition to fresh, locally sourced produce, the market will also have arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, kids' activities, and music from Chaquis Maliq.




Location Details Felix Davis Community Center
4800 Park Circle
North Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 745-1087
General Location
Map

Location

