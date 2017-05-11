Check out the North Charleston Farmers Market, opening in a new location today

It's blue skies and sunny temps are reaching the mid-nineties, and it's the season opening of the North Charleston Farmers Market.
The market was supposed to open last Thursday, but Mother Nature had other plans. That's ok, though, because we couldn't think of a better way to spend this Thursday afternoon.
Head to the market's new and improved location at 4800 Park Circle
between 3 and 7 p.m.
In addition to fresh, locally sourced produce, the market will also have arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, kids' activities, and music from Chaquis Maliq.