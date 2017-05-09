This Friday kicks off the spring Charleston Greek Festival

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
You know you want a piece of that
Kourabiedes, finikia, baklava, all this can be yours beginning Friday at the 47th annual Charleston Greek Festival.
Listen, if you love some moussaka as much as we do, you don't want to miss this family friendly fest that supports city's Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church (30 Race St.).
This year's events includes church tours, folk dances, Greek wine tastings, and shopping. General admission is $5. Students and seniors are $3, and, bonus, active military and moms get in for free on for Mother's Day on Sunday.
The Charleston Greek Festival is Fri. 5-10 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sun. noon-6 p.m. Parking is limited so free shuttles are available from Harborview Office Tower (19 Hagood St.)
Don't forget to bring extra cash to eat like a Greek god.