Stella's wisely installs to-go order parking space

If you've braved downtown to get Poke Tea House recently only to discover that the BiLo parking lot is now off limits, you know the rage of which I speak. A seething hanger magnified by explosive parking frustration. "God dammit!" you scream, smacking the steering wheel. "I just want a fucking rice bowl and I can't find a damn place to park!"
This frustration permeates really any to-go order situation on the peninsula. If you want takeout from anywhere South of Spring, you better have a driving buddy because it's a "You buy, I'll fly" situation.
Or, at least, it is everywhere except Stella's. In his great wisdom, Stella's owner Steven Niketas has recently committed one of his off-street parking spots to To-Go Orders. That's right, you can race in for pastichiatho without circling the block for 20 minutes beforehand.