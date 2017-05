Palace Hotel rolls out Token Tuesday with a Crab Claw video

If you loved the treatment Toucan Films and Crab Claw gave D'Allesandro's with their Best of Charleston-award winning video " Pizza Party for Life ," you'll appreciate their latest promo.This time Palace Hotel is the stage for a token-assisted, Brave Baby-soundtracked love affair between Crab Claw (Walker Trull) and an unnamed woman. How does Mr. Claw win her over? With Palace Hotel's new token program, of course.As the restaurant posted on Instagram, the way the program works is anything you buy on a Tuesday will get you a token that you can exchange the following Tuesday for something of that exact value. Buy a hot dog tonight? Get a token and exchange it for another hot dog next Tuesday. That's a free hot dog, y'all.Don't believe us? Watch the video.