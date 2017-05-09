Palace Hotel rolls out Token Tuesday with a Crab Claw video

If you loved the treatment Toucan Films and Crab Claw gave D'Allesandro's with their Best of Charleston-award winning video "Pizza Party for Life," you'll appreciate their latest promo.
It's TOKEN TUESDAY! Everything you buy on a Tuesday will get you a token that you can exchange on a Tuesday for something of that exact value. Beer, Hot Dogs, Tacos, Cocktails, anything. Palace Hotel is the place to be on Tuesdays. Thanks to @crabclaw and @toucanfilms for making the video #tokentuesday
