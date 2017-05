Slice Co. is now open at Workshop Charleston

PSA: Slice Co. opens back up 11am - 3pm today πŸ’―πŸ‘΅πŸ»πŸ•#squarepie #grandmapie A post shared by Workshop (@workshopchs) on May 8, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

If you're still recovering from this weekend's Cinco/Derby drinkathon (it's ok, you're not alone) then head over to fancy food court Workshop Charleston for a big ole slice of grandma pie β€” a square slice with crushed plum tomato sauce and fresh mozz for a cool $4.75. Slice Co. is officially open and slinging the 'za (plus garlic knots, salads, and subs) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.If you're craving a noodle bowl or some guac and chips to round out your meal, be sure to check out the rest of Workshop's offerings.