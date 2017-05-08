Eat

Monday, May 8, 2017

Slice Co. is now open at Workshop Charleston

Cure for the Monday blues

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 11:39 AM

PSA: Slice Co. opens back up 11am - 3pm today 💯👵🏻🍕#squarepie #grandmapie

A post shared by Workshop (@workshopchs) on

If you're still recovering from this weekend's Cinco/Derby drinkathon (it's ok, you're not alone) then head over to fancy food court Workshop Charleston for a big ole slice of grandma pie — a square slice with crushed plum tomato sauce and fresh mozz for a cool $4.75. Slice Co. is officially open and slinging the 'za (plus garlic knots, salads, and subs) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

If you're craving a noodle bowl or some guac and chips to round out your meal, be sure to check out the rest of Workshop's offerings.
Location Details Workshop
Workshop
1503 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 546-5512
Coffee + Tea Shops and Variety
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS