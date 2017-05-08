Monday, May 8, 2017
Slice Co. is now open at Workshop Charleston
Cure for the Monday blues
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 11:39 AM
If you're still recovering from this weekend's Cinco/Derby drinkathon (it's ok, you're not alone) then head over to fancy food court Workshop Charleston for a big ole slice of grandma pie — a square slice with crushed plum tomato sauce and fresh mozz for a cool $4.75. Slice Co. is officially open and slinging the 'za (plus garlic knots, salads, and subs) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
If you're craving a noodle bowl or some guac and chips to round out your meal, be sure to check out the rest
of Workshop's offerings.
