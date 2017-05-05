Eat

Friday, May 5, 2017

Teachers eat free at Hyman's Seafood on May 9 for Teacher Appreciation Day

Better than an apple

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, May 5, 2017 at 3:21 PM

Teachers eat at Hyman's for free on May 9
The end of the school year is always a marathon of testing, trying for both students and their teachers. Teachers — you deserve a break, and probably a raise, and also probably a sabbatical. Hyman's Seafood can't promise you all that, but they can promise you a delicious seafood meal on the house between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Teacher Appreciation Day May 9th.

Fine print: Teachers must present a valid ID, must dine-in, and the meal can't be more than $20. Still, you can order a build-your-own seafood platter for $18.95, shrimp and grits for $8.50, or a fish po boy with slaw and hushpuppies for $12.95, plus tons of other under-$20 options. Don't worry, you can leave the students at home.

215 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 723-6000
L&D, daily. 11a.m. - until.
Seafood
