Friday, May 5, 2017

Rusty Bull Brewing Co. throws grand opening party tomorrow

Party on

Celebrate Rusty Bull's grand opening on Sat. May 6
The former Fox Music (3005 W. Montague Ave.) is now officially a brewery thanks to Brian Bogstad and Ben Mayer. And to celebrate, tomorrow Rusty Bull hosts a grand opening party.

Leslie Bogstad says the fun will kick off at 11 a.m. with two different bands, Designated Driver from noon to 2 p.m. and HoneySmoke from 6 to 9 p.m.

"We'll have 95 SX will be on site for a radio remote from 1-3 p.m.," says Leslie. Mex 1 is catering the festivities and Rusty Bull will also offer family-friendly games, giveaways and cornhole tournament.

During the day Rusty Bull will release three new beers: Livin' Easy Lager, Berry Stomp Wheat, and Orange Summer Ale.

In other Rusty Bull news, the brewery has just partnered with Butter Tapas to offer lunch and dinner on site. Chef April Robinson will provide items like wings and sandwiches.

Rusty Bull is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
